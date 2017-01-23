President Donald Trump is an example of democracy perfected

After watching President Donald Trump’s news conference on Jan. 11, I could not help but reflect on a statement made by H.L. Mencken almost 100 years ago:
“As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents more and more closely the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be occupied by a downright fool and complete narcissistic moron.” — H.L. Mencken, The Baltimore Evening Sun, July 26, 1920
D.D. Trent, San Luis Obispo
