Donald Trump’s Cabinet: A global ‘Apprentice’ of billionaires

Congress has the responsibility of stopping President Donald Trump from obtaining his oligarchy.
Since James Comey (pronounced “Commie”) chose to reveal more bogus emails rather than the Russian cyberhacking he probably knew about during the election, our future fearless leader has gathered an arsenal of money-oriented billionaire businessmen for his up-and-coming administration. The swamp rats are positioning themselves for more power.
It looks like Trump is setting up another “Apprentice” program on a global level. And Rex Tillerson, of all the participants, is poised to win the game by expanding ExxonMobil throughout Russian holdings where he and his buddy Vladimir Putin will reap the most profits.
What people believe to be true and the irony that ensues is off the charts now. A Senate confirmation for a secretary of state with Russian business ties would make Congress complicit in nothing less than a “good ol’ boy” profiteering scheme.
Trump and Tillerson are expecting to pull off a great show with their experience and business acumen. We’re watching closely how Congress deals with these con men and frauds.
Ted Sawzak, Arroyo Grande
