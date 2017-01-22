Liberals don’t think Sessions is racist — they’re just afraid he’ll enforce the law

Why are the liberals making such a strong effort to derail Sen. Jeff Sessions from becoming Attorney General?
As usual, the liberals are trying to con the American people. They want you to believe that they think Sessions is a racist and does not support civil rights. They don’t want you to know the truth. They know Sessions is a fair and honest man and not a racist. So why are they opposing him?
Liberals are afraid that Sessions might enforce federal law. For eight years, we have had Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch running the Attorney General’s Office. They have made little effort to enforce federal immigration laws.
Sessions might enforce immigration laws and force “sanctuary cities” to enforce the law or face severe sanctions. Maybe Sessions would force the IRS to enforce laws equitably. All of this would not sit well with liberals.
Melvin de la Motte Jr., San Luis Obispo
