‘Fences’ should win Academy Award for its period drama

Concerning the film “Fences,” which recently played at the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo: I would like to recommend it and believe it should win across the Academy Awards for Best Picture and best leading actors, both male and female designations.
Denzel Washington stars as Troy and Viola Davis plays his wife, Rose in this mid-1950s piece written by the pre-eminent African-American theater writer August Wilson.
As the world moves into the civil rights era, Troy is caught in a fearful stance as his family lives more hopeful beliefs. This Shakespearean work filled with soliloquy is quite magnificent and a credit across the board.
Marne Trevisano, Atascadero
