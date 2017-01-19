Harbor district meeting about dogs on beaches was amicable, collaborative

I attended the meeting regarding dogs on the beaches. It would have been nice if the reporter from The Tribune actually went to the meeting. It felt like the writer was trying to incite a false panic for dog owners.
I say this because the commissioners and staff at the meeting could not have been more supportive of the desire to continue allowing dogs on our favorite beaches. They are merely seeking community ideas and working solutions while addressing the concerns and complaints.
Attending the meeting were various dog owners that listened attentively and shared ideas in an effort to find working solutions for all. Some of the ideas were working with volunteer groups to help monitor and educate visitors. Better signage, doggie pickup bags and trash cans closer to the beach would be helpful.
In the end, I was quite pleased with the meeting and appreciated the Port San Luis Harbor commissioners and staff, as this was a great first step.
Marti Brand, San Luis Obispo
