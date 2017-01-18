California should make recycling centers more accessible

In response to The Tribune’s editorial support expressed on the Opinion page Jan. 8 (“Raising a glass to SLO’s proposed plastic-bottle ban”), I noticed the editor was quick to cite that only 41 percent of the plastic bottles purchased in the past two years were recycled. Has The Tribune done any investigation into the lack of sufficient California redemption recycling centers currently available to the public in San Luis Obispo County to redeem any of their recyclable beverage containers? Locations are dropping like flies, resulting in further drives, long lines and ridiculous wait times for consumers to get back their CRV. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why beverage containers are now ending up in the landfill.
If the California redemption centers were more accessible, I am sure we would see our recycling statistics skyrocket and perhaps reassess before implementing another government “feel good” restriction.
Matt Tregenza, Arroyo Grande
Editor’s note: The Tribune reported on the closure of recycling centers in September and has since published several letters to the editor on the subject.
