An open letter to our incoming Congress

You, our new Congress, have taken your seats. Forged of new and old, black and white, Jew, Christian and Muslim, left and right, liberal and conservative!
Your power is guaranteed for a minimum of two years, possibly longer. We beg your integrity. Follow your heart and true conscience. Don’t fall prey to a party line or narcissism, egotism, bullying, immaturity, arm twisting, fear or intimidation. Although many of you have been swept in by an unusual wave of supremacy, it is crucial that you represent all Americans. When you make new laws or change old ones, please keep in mind what is best for America! Not yourself or the president, but we the people. History will judge you. We beg you to search your conscience and do what is right for all Americans, we, who put you in office!
Jeff Eidelman, San Luis Obispo
