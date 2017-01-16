Letters to the Editor

January 16, 2017 8:56 PM

Obama’s farewell was a reminder of the great leader we are losing

As I watched President Barack Obama’s farewell on Jan. 10, I wondered how we could have gone from this high to the low we are now facing. Obama’s intelligence, generosity and loyalty shone through every word he said — a true gentleman.

The only way we can explain the hatred that right-wing politicians have demonstrated against him is through racism, a racism so deep that it escapes any form of rationality. We are facing very hard times, but we must remember that times of trial usually show what we really are. I am thankful and proud that I live in California, and I hope our state is once more the start of a loud “no” that spreads throughout the country.

Odile Ayral, San Luis Obispo

