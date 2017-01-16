Letters to the Editor

January 16, 2017 8:52 PM

America is still cycling through the 5 stages of election grief

It is saddening that many people feel disappointed with the results of the Nov. 8 presidential election results so long after it is over.

As someone who has gone through grief, it reminds me of Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ analysis of the five stages of grief recovery:

1) Denial — the surprise outcome of the election.

2) Anger — protests that are verbal, written and physical.

3) Bargaining — seeking recounts and electoral vote changes.

4) Depression — unable to cope with reality.

5) Acceptance.

This jumble of emotions needs to lead to a healthy attitude of acceptance that results in trying to move on in peace.

Virginia Cleath, San Luis Obispo

