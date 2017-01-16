America is still cycling through the 5 stages of election grief

It is saddening that many people feel disappointed with the results of the Nov. 8 presidential election results so long after it is over.
As someone who has gone through grief, it reminds me of Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ analysis of the five stages of grief recovery:
1) Denial — the surprise outcome of the election.
2) Anger — protests that are verbal, written and physical.
3) Bargaining — seeking recounts and electoral vote changes.
4) Depression — unable to cope with reality.
5) Acceptance.
This jumble of emotions needs to lead to a healthy attitude of acceptance that results in trying to move on in peace.
Virginia Cleath, San Luis Obispo
