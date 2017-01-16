SLO Christmas Dinner for the Homeless was a great a success

The 2016 Christmas Dinner for the Homeless was the perfect venue to culminate a challenging year on a positive note. Our guests were served a decadent feast in a beautifully decorated hall while a live band entertained them. Once they had relaxed and could eat no more, they received winter clothing care packages containing new sleeping bags,sweatshirts, jackets, rain ponchos, socks, underwear and toiletries. The children were saddled with gifts.
This was not the work of a few individuals, but the generosity of an amazing community including: congregations Beth David and Ohr Tzafon, Temple Ner Shalom, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Roman Bukachevsky, Mindbody, MidAmerican Solar, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, SLO Camp n’ Pack, Odd Fellows, United Way, William Miller, Talley Farms, Doc Burnsteins Ice Cream, Ride-On, PG&E, San Luis Garbage, Margie’s Diner, Apple Farm, Bimbo Bakeries, Los Rancho Elementary third-graders, King David’s Masonic Lodge, American Marborg, U-Haul, San Luis Paper and the musical prowess of Billy Foppiano and friends.
We are grateful to the innumerable altruistic individuals who routinely give selflessly in order to make life a little easier for those who are struggling. With gratitude and respect, we wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful year ahead.
Sheri Eibschutz and Naomi Blakely, San Luis Obispo
