U.N. resolution reaffirms its policy toward Israel since 1967

T. Keith Gurnee (“The Democratic Party has betrayed Israel and created a mess,” Dec. 30) needs to read the text of U.N. Resolution 2334, which he condemns as “inherently hostile to Israel.”
The resolution, passed without the veto demanded by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirms 10 Security Council resolutions passed since 1967, each one either approved or tacitly approved by U.S. presidents, both Republican and Democrat. Resolution 2334 stresses “that the status quo is not sustainable,” and that the continuing and accelerating Israeli settlement policy is “eroding the two-state solution and entrenching a one-state reality,” Basically, it makes three basic points, all contained in the earlier resolutions:
▪ The Israeli settlement policy is illegal and a violation of international law.
▪ A two-state solution is necessary in order to achieve a lasting peace.
▪ Violence and terrorism from all sides is condemned.
Hostile? Perhaps to the Israeli settlement policy, but hardly to the state of Israel.
Gurnee also accuses the Obama administration of abandoning Israel to the mercy of its enemies. How does this square with the U.S. pledge, just last September, of $38 billion in military aid to Israel over the next 10 years, a 27 percent increase over the previous 10-year agreement?
Max Riedlsperger, San Luis Obispo
