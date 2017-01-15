Eisenhower’s warning becomes reality as U.S. dominates arms sales

Regarding “U.S. tops the global market in weapons sales for 2015,” Dec. 27: President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned of the perils of the “military-industrial complex” to the safety and security of the American people.
Like any other business, demand for products generates growth and profit. In the case of the armed services, that equates to money and power; in the case of corporations, shareholder value. War is in their best interest. By fostering the assumption that war is inevitable, that it is just a matter of with whom and how big, we have allowed the defense industry to guarantee their future profits. This is truly the free market in action: Create a need and fill it.
Oh, there’ll be a lot of hand wringing about the men and women in our services and their sacrifice, but as long as the shareholders and the armed services come out ahead, it’s got to be good for America and the rest of the world, right?
Michael Morin, Los Osos
Comments