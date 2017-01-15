We can’t be complacent when Trump could destroy climate, country

The incoming presidential administration scares the dickens out of me. Proposed Cabinet members are likely to weaken or destroy their departments. I fear for the future of this country.
What about checks and balances? Isn’t the legislature supposed to help keep things under control? They can refuse to confirm those Cabinet candidates. But what am I saying? The legislature is Republican. They don’t care if the country falls apart; all they care about is it being Republican.
And it’s not just the country that’s at stake. The climate is also falling apart. The entire world is endangered.
We can’t be complacent. It’s not just “four years,” folks. We need to stop pretending this is normal. It’s not.
Rosalie Valvo, Morro Bay
