We can’t be complacent when Trump could destroy climate, country

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink Pause

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero