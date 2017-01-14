News networks need to vary their coverage

With due respect to the victims and their families, I find it unconscionable that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN and MSNBC were broadcasting the same unfortunate shooting in Florida on Jan. 6. All of them! It is not like there is no other news out there, namely the intelligence briefing, bad weather and so on. It’s as if they are collectively masking reality. Heck, maybe Vladimir Putin is behind this, too.
Networks should cover such incidents on a rotating basis, one network per incident. Draw straws or some such.
Randal Cruikshanks, San Luis Obispo
