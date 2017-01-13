Removing California from vote tally is phony election math

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:14 What Cal Poly students think about the new alcohol sales in the University Union

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car