Removing California from vote tally is phony election math

Matthew Hoy’s analysis of the recent presidential election (“The Top 10 most annoying stories of 2016,” Jan. 8) is GENIUS!
“Remove California completely from the equation, and Donald Trump comes out on top by more than a million votes.” That’s like saying “If you take the third quarter out of the equation, we won the football game.”
Matt’s eagerness to remove voters from the tally reminded me of Republican efforts to suppress voter turnout nationwide. Since the Supreme Court decided to gut the 1965 Voting Rights Act, 14 states have enacted so-called “Voter ID” laws, thereby suppressing the turnout of elderly and poor voters.
Following Matt’s lead, I eagerly reanalyzed the 2016 election, this time removing those 14 “voter-suppressed” states from the tally. Imagine my glee when I saw that in this “corrected” version of the results, not only did Hillary Clinton win the popular vote (by 6.7 million), but she also crushed Trump in the Electoral College, 206 to 170.
Sadly, my voter suppression efforts were only on paper. We must live with the results of actual voter suppression for at least two more years.
Malcolm McEwen, Morro Bay
