Thanks to The Tribune for sticking with print as long as possible

Kudos to The Tribune for still producing the printed paper version and delaying the complete move to digital as long as possible. Not everyone wants to be glued to a monitor or smartphone 24/7 in order to keep up with local or national news.
Also, a bouquet for including the article on motorcycle racing in the Jan. 7 edition (“Is flat track racing getting back on track?”). The sport of motorcycling deserves more attention based on the excitement and thrills it affords, and not just stories or pictures depicting motorcycle accidents.
Bill Headrick, San Luis Obispo
