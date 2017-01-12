Letters to the Editor

January 12, 2017 7:01 PM

Exhibit of SLO photography shows artistic side of the city

Hey art lovers, get down to the Photo Shop at 1027 Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo to see Chuck Jennings’ photography of downtown SLO. The color photos have the glow of artificial light and deep, mysterious shadows. The color and strong compositions are reminiscent of Edward Hopper’s famous paintings of nighttime New York, with a beautiful, still ambiance, mostly empty except for an occasional lone individual.

The B/W photos have a more gritty, urban look, with crass storefronts, homeless people, back-lot staircases — the less glamorous side of urban life with its own kind of beauty. The compositions of dark and light are wonderfully abstract while remaining fully representational.

Much appreciation is due to Peggy Mesner for continuing to exhibit high quality local photographers. This show runs through Jan. 14.

Barry Frantz, San Luis Obispo

Letters to the Editor

