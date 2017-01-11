Tribune delivery pair have had exemplary 26-year career

We were both pleased and saddened by a note we received recently from our Tribune delivery team. Jim and Sue Chaney announced that they would be ending their 26-year career; they have served us flawlessly for the 18 years we have lived in the area.
We are pleased that they will have the opportunity to live more normal hours and enjoy their family and holidays more fully. But we are saddened to lose their outstanding service. Our paper is always in the drive very early in the morning, and they have never missed adjusting to our frequent service stops and starts. Their work has been exceptional.
Jim and Sue have earned the highest commendation, having served us and The Tribune so magnificently. We wish them well.
Gay and Don Lumsden, Arroyo Grande
