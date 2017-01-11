Michelle Obama is an example of how far we’ve come

Our first lady, Michelle Obama, would be ideal to replace President-elect Donald Trump when his term is up in four years — her great-great-great-grandmother was a black slave. We have come so very far since then.
Bill Denneen, Nipomo
January 11, 2017 8:01 PM
