January 11, 2017 8:01 PM

Michelle Obama is an example of how far we’ve come

Our first lady, Michelle Obama, would be ideal to replace President-elect Donald Trump when his term is up in four years — her great-great-great-grandmother was a black slave. We have come so very far since then.

Bill Denneen, Nipomo

