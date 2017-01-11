Affordable Care Act repeal would hurt the working class the most

Dear Rep. Paul Ryan,
I know it is a top priority for you and Sen. Mitch McConnell to scrap the Affordable Care Act. You must know that the ACA has insured about 20 million Americans. It has become a sustainable health insurance program that is improving and saving lives.
It is a cruel irony that a core constituency of millions of working-class supporters of the incoming president will lose their health insurance, with nowhere to go but the emergency room.
Meanwhile, the wealthiest Americans will get a tax cut while the taxpaying working class will not only lose their health insurance but will continue to pay for your government-funded health insurance. I’m sure you take comfort that your health insurance and the health insurance of Sen. McConnell are safe from congressional meddling.
Mr. Ryan, I ask you to find it in your heart and mind to do what is right for the American people. My fear is that you are beholden to the power and money of your political party and care little about governance and leadership. I believe that when this current period is examined by our grandchildren it will appear to them as a dark stain on our history, with you and Mitch McConnell a sad footnote.
James W. Miller, Paso Robles
