Opposition to Olive Street project is about following the rules

Someone needs to remind this new San Luis Obispo City Council that one of their jobs is to uphold the design guidelines created and adopted by their fore-councilors.
Last week, on their first official night of business, the council heard an appeal that points out that the proposed development on Olive Street by George Garcia is yet another four-story box, and the guidelines specifically warn against allowing “boxy” architecture. How many of these same box-style buildings must this town endure? In addition, the guidelines mandate that new buildings articulate with the surrounding establishments. Garcia’s project does not!
So how is it possible that this could have been approved? Well, city staff has convinced the council that they have the superior powers of “interpretation.” And apparently we, the great unwashed, do not have this insight.
Well, let me interpret this for you: A box, is a box, is a box. No matter how “green” and black you make it. This is not a matter of taste or preference, it’s a matter of not following the rules!
Diane Duenow, San Luis Obispo
Comments