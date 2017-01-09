Narrow-minded scientists haven’t taken into account the power of magical thinking

It seems that all of those silly, academic climate scientists have been very limited in their thinking. They don’t really understand the power that comes from magical thinking.
America, the world’s exceptional nation, is embarking on a remarkable, groundbreaking experiment. Apparently, through a combination of willful ignorance, denial and wishful thinking, we can actually change the laws of physics and make climate change disappear.
Mr. Trump has done his part by packing the cabinet with climate deniers, but we common citizens must do our part as well. Our efforts should involve wishing real hard that climate change does not exist and pretending that science does not matter. In addition, we must all give up any sense of logic or reason for at least the next four years.
Citizens, do not be intimidated by this challenge! This will require effort, but we are up to it. Together, we can clear our minds of the annoying evidence, push reason to the back of our minds and “Make America Great Again!”
Lyle Yager, Pismo Beach
