January 9, 2017 10:48 PM

If a school superintendent can’t afford a home, how can teachers?

We think that the low-interest mortgage San Luis Coastal Unified School District’s board of trustees is offering the superintendent is ill-advised.

If the board feels that he can’t afford to buy a house in SLO on his salary, how do they expect their faculty and staff to buy homes in SLO on one-third of the superintendent’s salary?

Yes, he may be doing a great job, but so are their faculty and staff.

The board should stick to the education field, not meddle into the banking business.

Michael and Caroline Botwin, San Luis Obispo

