Good news: The Republican Congress finally figured out how to do its job

We are so proud to hear that Mitch McConnell and his colleagues have announced that they know what their jobs entail and they are ready to work for their country. Good news, since they have spent the past eight years obstructing everything the president proposed, the country be damned. The few benefits for people that were allowed are now targets for the GOP with nothing to replace them … sounds like business as usual.
When Donald Trump was called the winner on Nov. 8, the Democrats and their failed candidate said they would work to ensure his success. That is very different from the Republicans promising in 2008 to undermine every proposal made by the newly elected president. It was their main goal. This speaks volumes as to the ethics and values of the two parties.
Mary Ross, Cambria
