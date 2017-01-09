Public safety must be top priority for California’s next attorney general

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title