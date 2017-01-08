Trump voters are accused of bigotry because they voted for a bigot

Larry Bargenquast ranted about the fact that many people regard Donald Trump’s supporters as racists and bigots (“Liberals hate Donald Trump because he’s a game-changer,” Dec. 27).
Perhaps Mr. Bargenquast is not a racist, but he voted for one. Perhaps he is not a bigot, but he voted for one. Perhaps he would not mock prisoners of war or handicapped people, but he voted for someone who did. Perhaps he would not brag about sexual exploits, but he voted for a man who did. Perhaps he knows the Constitution, but he voted for a man who said that the 14th amendment was unconstitutional.
Perhaps the behavior of Donald Trump is the reason why many people extend his attitudes to those who voted for him.
Joseph Carro, Paso Robles
