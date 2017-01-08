Central Coast Funds for Children supports children’s dental health

Name the most common chronic disease in children. If you guessed tooth decay, you’d be right. Children throughout San Luis Obispo County suffer from the pain and infection of untreated tooth decay, but thanks to Central Coast Funds for Children and Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, more kids each year get the dental care they need.
CCFC, a local nonprofit established to benefit children in need of special assistance, has raised and granted over $1.4 million since its founding in 1994. Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, the only nonprofit dental practice specializing in dental care for children on Medi-Cal or who are uninsured, is fortunate to be a recipient of a CCFC grant again this year.
“We are grateful to Central Coast Funds for Children for their continuing support of Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, and for recognizing the need and importance of providing access to quality dental services for children in our county,” says Tolosa Children’s Dental President Dr. Jon Hollister. “We couldn’t do our work without supporters like CCFC.”
Since opening in 2003, Tolosa Children’s Dental Center has served over 15,000 children with dental services essential to their health and well-being.
Theresa Anselmo, San Luis Obispo
