Longtime locals aren’t impressed with San Luis Obispo’s growth

Recently, I picked up the Dec./Jan. 2017 issue of SLO Life Magazine. In looking through it, I was astonished and saddened to see that our wonderful town of San Luis Obispo looks like all the other generic “wannabe” towns that are all over now. Big city lights, brand new buildings, generic-looking shopping areas — no longer the quieter streets with the mom-and-pop-owned stores. No more of the locals knowing and greeting one another.
There is a very large group of us locals that go back many generations that are not one bit impressed with the growth that we’re seeing in downtown San Luis Obispo. We don’t know it any longer, we don’t feel safe walking around at night, we don’t enjoy shopping nor dining in the new establishments because there is no longer a warm, hometown feeling.
An article “New Year, New Downtown” caught my eye in disgust — on page 74 of this issue it reads “Hotel San Luis Obispo, an 85-room luxury hotel and conference center that’s sure to remind everyone we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
Ouch, that hurts. Some of us like and miss the smaller feeling of our wonderful town, and we don’t like the direction it’s growing.
Monica Becker, Atascadero
