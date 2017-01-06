Grover Beach should take action on dangerous intersection

I was crossing Third Street in Grover Beach in a crosswalk on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. when I was almost hit by a car. A driver failed to notice the other cars stopping for me. All I saw was her face and her car braking; I jumped out of the way. She stopped. I proceeded to tell her in certain terms that I could have been killed by her inattention. She apologized, and I told her to keep her eyes on the road and not on her GPS on her lap.
That crosswalk needs to have a pedestrian crossing — warning lights (like in SLO and A.G.). The current type of light there only casts out about 10 feet on either side of the crosswalk. This is a four-lane street. The middle section of the crosswalk is dark. If people park on the south side of Third and West Grand avenues, they have to cross the street to reach the several restaurants for a meal.
This area has been known to have pedestrians in a crosswalk injured or killed by vehicles. The city of Grover Beach should take some action before another accident happens.
Steven Armandico, San Luis Obispo
