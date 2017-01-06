A march in SLO to put the president-elect on notice

Since Nov. 9, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about Donald Trump’s temperament and competency to serve as president of the United States. While some of you are thrilled with the outcome, many of us are not. This election has galvanized legions of us who otherwise would have accepted the results without skipping a beat and gone back to the business of our everyday lives.
This election is different. To that end, the citizens of San Luis Obispo are joining our like-minded compatriots, all across the country, to march in solidarity with anyone who is feeling anxious or frightened by the president-elect’s incoming administration and alarming policy proposals. There is too much at stake to sit idly by and watch his swamp-dwellers unravel the personal freedoms and protections of our planet, which so many people have fought long and hard to preserve.
Please join us on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. in Mitchell Park, San Luis Obispo, to peacefully voice our collective concerns in defending the rights and religious freedoms for all, as well as protecting the future of our planet.
For more information, go to www.womensmarchslo.com
Carol Olson-Bussert, Arroyo Grande
Comments