Writer plans to take a stand for liberty, justice on Inauguration Day

On Jan. 20, 2017, at exactly 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (9 a.m. Pacific), I intend to be standing at the flagpole in front of the SLO County Courthouse reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.
Now, more than ever, we need to be reminded that America was founded on the principles of “liberty and justice for all.” Now is the time to stand up and pledge that we will never, ever allow this country to return to those tyrannical times when the human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were only granted to white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant males with property and wealth.
It wouldn’t be fair to prejudge the unproven Trump administration; however, we should remember the words of one of our founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson: “Nothing is unchangeable but the inherent and unalienable rights of (all) men.”
Take a stand against tyranny. Freedom isn’t free. America is worth fighting for.
Paul Worsham, Arroyo Grande
