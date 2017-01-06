Letters to the Editor

January 6, 2017 8:12 PM

Many thanks to San Luis Obispo’s outgoing mayor and councilmembers

I wish to publicly thank former Mayor Jan Marx, former Councilman John Ashbaugh and former Councilman Dan Carpenter for their service on the San Luis Obispo City Council. Serving on the council, participating in twice-monthly council meetings, reading significantly long staff reports, hearing the applicants’ and the public’s input, then rendering their best decision for the betterment of the city’s well-being, plus responding to numerous phone calls, is extremely demanding. Thanks.

Buzz Kalkowski, San Luis Obispo

