January 5, 2017 9:51 PM

To Donald Trump, it would only be a rigged election if he lost

Have you wondered, if the tables were turned and Clinton had won — and now the CIA and the FBI have both concluded that the Russians influenced the outcome of the election — how would Trump have reacted?

Do you think for one minute Trump would have been so dismissive of our intelligence community’s findings? Call me crazy, but I don’t think so. “Rigged election!” would have been his response. We would have had a revolt on our hands by the very conservatives who today seek unity to enable him to succeed.

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”

George Glaser, Shell Beach

