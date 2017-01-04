Shortening to ‘SLO’ takes away the beauty of San Luis Obispo

It is generally acknowledged that San Luis Obispo city and county are beautiful places to live. Why then do some people (including our local TV news anchors) diminish this beauty by referring to where we live with the acronym “SLO” (pronounced “slow”) or “SLO town”? The words “San Luis Obispo” are beautiful to hear and say, especially if we give them a bit of Spanish accentuation (San-lu-EES Obispo). Most of us cringe when we hear a tourist say “San Louie,” but it seems to me just as bad to hear the anglicized word “SLO” and an insult to our Spanish heritage to hear people say “SLO town.”
Are we so lazy or so in a rush that we cannot fully say with pride the full Spanish name of our city and county, perhaps as Junipero Serra would have pronounced it in 1772?
Laurence Houlgate, El Paso de Robles
