Mayor Heidi Harmon’s thoughtful approach to homelessness gives us hope

On a recent morning, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon came down to the creek to talk with people who suffer homelessness. She was comfortable engaging them in conversation — her calm demeanor, caring attitude and excellent listening skills made it possible for folks to open up. She heard for herself about their lives, how they came to be at the creek and what a place would look like that would welcome them and be legal.
One elderly man said “it’s nice to know that someone cares.” He is disabled, homeless for four years and waiting for SSI to be approved. Because he has no income, there’s little hope for housing. So many others were in the same situation.
For the new mayor to take two hours out of her day right after the holidays speaks volumes. She cares. She offers us all great hope for the new year. She is the woman for the job, and we are blessed to have her!
For the times, they are a changin’ ...
Becky Jorgeson, Santa Maria
