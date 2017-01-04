Trump ambitions to privatize government hurt average taxpayers

The Tribune recently ran an article online that stated four areas Trump wants to privatize: Medicare, infrastructure improvements, student loans and the Department of Veterans Affairs (“Here are 4 government programs Trump’s team wants to privatize,” Dec. 1).
What is really going on?
I would like my fellow citizens to consider what we mean when we say “government.” Are we recognizing our affiliation as a group to share the expenses of making a quality of life that is good for us all? Can we achieve that at a good and reasonable rate? Will privatizing Medicare, Department of Veterans Affairs, infrastructure improvements and student loans achieve that at a good and reasonable rate, or will we citizen taxpayers end up paying more to enable outrageous salaries and golden parachutes for executives?
I see privatizing these areas as being a bad idea.
Ann Marie O’Connor, Santa Margarita
