January 4, 2017 5:17 PM

It’s hard enough to be a trans kid without ‘bathroom bills’

Several days ago in The Tribune, there was an article that reported that North Carolina was fighting to make sure that transgender children use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender listed on their birth certificates (“Officials strike deal to undo ‘bathroom bill’ in N.C.,” Dec. 20). How would trans children feel if they had to use a lavatory that does not identify their gender? How uncomfortable will this be?

Bullying is rampant. Suicide for children is growing. Social media can ruin anyone’s reputation. What about not being accepted and taunted? How about a politician who has a trans child? Do they feel the same? I doubt it.

J. Fox, San Luis Obispo

