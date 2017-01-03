Deadly dog attack is a reminder to be mindful of your pets

Regarding “Grover Beach police name officer who owned dog in deadly attack” (Dec. 22):
My heart goes out to the victims as well as the dog owner. Nobody ever wants something like this to happen.
Reading about this tragedy, I am reminded of the many times that, while taking a walk in my neighborhood, I come across an off-leash dog accompanied by its owner. When I hesitate to pass, the owner would often remark that the dog is harmless and I need not be afraid.
I understand and respect the deep bond between dogs and owners. I am sure your dog thinks the world of you, but it does not know me and I am not at all confident that it is aware of the severe consequences that come with attacking a passerby.
All too often, accidents occur in the blink of an eye, when least expected. As the keeper of your beloved pets, please be mindful of your responsibility and exercise caution to avoid these unnecessary tragedies. Dog attacks ruin lives — yours included.
Mei-Ling L. Liu, Arroyo Grande
Comments