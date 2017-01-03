We need Trump’s wall to protect us from sea levels, not immigrants

Trump is right: We need a huge wall.
We will need a really great wall to keep out the flood of seawater he may cause by abandoning environmental controls leading to the melting of polar caps and glaciers. His appointees are anti-environmental climate change deniers who have shown or said that they value corporate profits more than our homes, air or water.
If we (and by that I mean all people) do not reverse the global weather change and warming trends, the melting of polar ice will raise water levels by many feet, drastically change ocean currents and, therefore, what we currently think of as the usual air flows.
Four years of unrestricted environmental damage will take decades of recovery and cause global catastrophes, which may upset global peace when hundreds of millions are driven from their homes.
Think what a 10-foot rise in sea level would do here in California and the rest of the United States. Then think what it would do to the rest of the world.
We are going to need a great wall to keep out the flood. Not of immigrants, but the ocean.
Ron Gottesman,
Arroyo Grande
