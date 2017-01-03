The Dec. 21 issue of the Tribune carried an editorial by The New York Times: “It’s time to end the Electoral College.” I think not! The ultra-liberal N.Y. Times is pleading its case for “fairness” in the presidential elections, and that the winner of the popular vote should be declared the winner. Fair? Fair to the majority of America by state? Mmmm, no!
The Electoral College was created as a compromise for those who wanted the U.S. president elected by popular vote and those who wanted Congress to select the president. If the election were based on the popular vote alone, the larger, most populous states would always control the election, and would not provide equal weight among the remaining states.
There are 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. That being said, in the 2016 election, only the 11 most populous states were needed to achieve that 270 number, leaving 40 other states (including Washington, D.C.) without a voice in national politics. Now, is that fair? There have been at least 700 proposals to reform or eliminate the Electoral College. Not one has been successful! Our Founding Fathers knew what they were doing for the benefit of the entire country.
Jim Schiller, Arroyo Grande
