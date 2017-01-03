Letters to the Editor

January 3, 2017 1:33 PM

Giant bouquet to those who helped restore Arroyo Grande cemetery

Has anyone seen Arroyo Grande District Cemetery lately?!

A gigantic bouquet and a bigger thank-you to the people who went through cleaning, trimming, placing a yellow silk flower or red poinsettia sprig near each headstone. They did it one section at a time until, with mowing help from the groundsmen and greening from the rain, the entire cemetery was renewed! I drive by frequently; you should see the change!

I had a supervisor who always said don’t bring a problem to the table unless you have an idea for a fix. Doing is better than whining any day!

Christine Klopfer, Arroyo Grande

