Go to the experts for information on marine sanctuaries

With all due respect to Jeremiah O’Brien (“Central Coast sanctuary would be problematic for fisheries,” Dec. 22), the truth about national marine sanctuaries is not to be found in personal anecdotes or attack websites set up by Mr. O’Brien and his friends. Instead, you can go to YouTube, type “NOAA sanctuary presentation in Morro Bay” and learn the truth from the people who actually manage sanctuaries and came there to share their knowledge.
It’s worth watching the whole thing, but if you’re pressed for time, skip to the end for the lively question and answer, where the experts face opponents and answer their concerns. It’s eye-opening.
Susan Harvey, Paso Robles
