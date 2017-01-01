There’s no war on Christmas, just people taking things personally

After reading the commentary and letter to the editor Dec. 21 about the supposed “war on Christmas,” by both Petula Dvorak (“Trump vs. Obama in the alleged war on Christmas”) and Christine Husk (“Looks like the Grinch stole Christmas in SLO”), I was left shaking my head. One woman had a clear understanding of not taking things personally. One woman was clearly looking for a reason to be disappointed in the world around her.
There’s no war on Christmas. There are, however, people who are aware that no one is clairvoyant enough to recognize the religion (or not) of individuals among us. How much more arrogant can one be than to assume that everyone we meet is a Christian?
I happen to celebrate Christmas. But I certainly don’t expect others to recognize that and greet me with specific verbiage or play a specific genre of music or decorate stores in accordance with my personal beliefs.
It’s enough that my home reflects my joy in celebrating Christmas. I am free to tra-la-la to my heart’s content, decorate in any theme I see fit, hang light strings until I run out of outlet space, bake endless varieties of tasty cookies.
And so far so good. I haven’t had a single soldier swoop into my house demanding I stop participating in Christmas.
Jeri Luther, Templeton
