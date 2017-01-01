Democrats’ supermajority is turning California into the ‘State of Insanity’

In its paroxysm of over-the-top liberalism, the new Democratic supermajority in California’s state legislature is introducing a package of bills to protect sanctuary cities and illegal immigrants. The legislature is poised to pass laws to create an $80 million public legal defense fund to block deportations of illegal immigrants, train public defenders to defend lawbreaking, while mandating that state agencies not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
While President-elect Trump has toned down his rhetoric to target only the criminal element of illegal immigrants, California seems determined to protect that element. Consider the San Francisco shooting death of Kate Steinle at the hands of a convicted felon who had been previously deported five times.
With a “monoparty” — a government of, by, and for one party — now controlling two-thirds of the state Assembly and Senate, it can enact urgency legislation that can become law immediately while remaining immune to a governor veto.
Are we to stand by and tolerate this passing of laws designed to break laws? Laws designed to protect lawbreakers? And do so with our hard-earned tax dollars, while risking the loss of federal funds? Are we nuts?
Indeed, the Golden State has quickly become the State of Insanity.
T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo
