Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversy during his campus tour doesn’t bode well for Cal Poly

Letters to Cal Poly administration are having no effect. Regardless of who is expending funds to host Milo Yiannopoulos, his sole presence on the stage of a publicly funded place of higher learning is abhorrent. Why has an open homosexual who bashes transgender individuals and feminists, a British son of a Greek immigrant who espouses white supremacy and a hatemonger permanently banned from Twitter been invited here?
Last month at University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, he attacked a transgender student. The chancellor apologized to the entire campus for “encouragement of hate and harassment.” Prior to the event, he received a protest letter signed by more than 300 students and faculty. His excuses were eerily familiar. Yiannopoulos’ website lists tour dates including five California state campuses. Less obvious than his motive of influence is his plan for a movie, using clips of demonstrators showing liberals preventing his exercise of free speech. We protesters will provide footage and publicity.
NYU canceled his appearance out of concern it might incite violence against Muslims and others. At least, as with Michael Pollan’s appearance at Cal Poly a few years ago, Yiannopoulos should share the stage with someone willing to present other views. If not, we must surely expect an apology afterward.
Karen Morgan, San Luis Obispo
