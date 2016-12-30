The Democratic Party has betrayed Israel and created a mess

Having just heard Secretary of State John Kerry’s attempted evisceration of the state of Israel, it is truly remarkable how far we have fallen.
On May 14, 1948, the state of Israel declared its independence. Within 11 minutes of that declaration, Democratic President Harry S. Truman proudly recognized the state of Israel. Since then until the reign of President Barack Obama, the U.S. and Israel had been the strongest of allies. But after negotiating a treaty with Iran, the world’s greatest exporter of terrorism, followed by the U.N.’s adoption of a resolution inherently hostile to Israel while the U.S. representative sat idly by and abstained, Obama and Kerry have left “their business” at Israel’s doorstep as they leave their offices.
With the Palestinians and Hamas fiercely dedicated to the outright elimination of the state of Israel, how can Israel negotiate from such a position? How could the representatives of Truman’s Democratic party have sided with those who embrace such a position? Harry Truman must be spinning in his grave, and while he does, we have inherited the mess his party’s successors have left behind.
T. Keith Gurnee, San Luis Obispo
