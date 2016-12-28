Milo Yiannopoulos is just a spectacle. He should earn his right to a stage.

I had few thoughts on the Milo Yiannopoulos speaking tour coming to Cal Poly. After some general research of the man, it seems likely that he is more a spectacle than a person.
He enjoys his $12,000 suits and, apparently, the money that goes along with his performance art. Rachel Moran, in her book “Paid For: My Journey Through Prostitution,” states that “we find the sex distasteful and disgusting and do it for only one reason, the money.” Much like a prostitute, I suspect Milo wouldn’t be doing these tours if he had to do them out of pleasure and not for the money.
Unfortunately, the coddled Republican students spending daddy’s money buy into the notion that this man enjoys his belief much as a prostitute enjoys the sex. On the other hand, had freedom of speech really been the crux of their cause, they should have had the courage to do it the right way as Mario Savio did on the steps of Sproul Plaza at Berkeley. There is nothing free about the speech when you hand someone a stage. They should have had Milo earn his platform as Mario did.
Steve Lacki, Nipomo
Comments