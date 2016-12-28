Who is behind the appointments in the Trump administration?

When people apparently fight over religion or ideals, history shows they really fight over wealth (territory, hegemony, trade routes, money, etc).
The elites (the wealthiest) control the fighting.
Wealthy families struggle for control of the Donald Trump administration. The Mercers say their goal is “to be a player,” (to exert more influence than the Kochs). Mercers are pushing alleged white nationalist Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior counselor. The Kochs withheld donations, but the head of their donor group is now an adviser. Both families have oil interests. Trump appointed lobbyists (oil, etc.) to the transition; who will determine the other appointments?
Pearl Munak, Paso Robles
