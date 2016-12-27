Reviewer had it wrong in panning ‘Collateral Beauty’

On page 11 of the Dec. 15 issue of The Tribune’s Ticket, the movie “Collateral Beauty” is described by reviewer Katie Walsh as “shallow nonsense.” But in fact the film movingly explores the depth of the emotions of a couple trying to cope with the death of their daughter due to childhood cancer. The acting in the film is superb by superstars Will Smith, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightly, and indeed the entire cast. The plot is riveting and takes an unexpected turn at the end. It will have you thinking of the foreshadowing in the film for some time. “Collateral Beauty” is a must see.
Jared Bear Sharon, Arroyo Grande
Comments