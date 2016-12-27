Wine snobs? Hardly. SLO County’s wine lovers are all friendly

I wanted to add another perspective about the perception of people who visit our great local wineries.
I’m a semi-retired guy who got the opportunity to work part-time in one of our best local wineries. I was a little concerned that I might run into “wine snobs,” but I have yet to meet even one. What I have found is a lot of folks who love to enjoy wine and learn more about it. I also found that the people who work in the tasting rooms are there because they love wine and they love educating people about it. I ended up working alongside a retired CEO and a retired restaurant owner, both of whom were enthusiastic about helping me learn more about wine.
I’ve had the opportunity to visit about 50 wineries in the county now and I have yet to find a winery where anyone was anything but friendly. Many customers who visit from out of the area comment on the friendliness of the winery teams in the area.
I would encourage local folks who might be intimidated by the old “wine snob” perception to visit our friendly wineries for a pleasant surprise.
David Rowan, Paso Robles
